HOUSTON — A murder charge has been filed against a woman for a man's shooting death outside a business in southwest Houston, police announced Monday.

The shooting occurred Feb. 14 at about 12:55 p.m., according to a press release from the Houston Police Department.

Shakiya Cruz, 27, is charged with murder in the 339th State District Court.

Police were called to the 11700 block of the Southwest Freeway, near Wilcrest, after reports of a shooting on Friday afternoon.

Witnesses told police a woman fired several gunshots at a gray Chevrolet Impala. She then got into the shot-up car with a man, and they fled the scene.

Investigators were led to Cruz as a possible suspect later in the evening, and they eventually found the car parked at an apartment complex on Gray Ridge.

The shooting victim was found dead in the backseat of the car. Police said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Cruz was charged and taken to jail.

As of Monday morning the victim's identity was not yet released.

