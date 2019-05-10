AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for multiple shooters after a woman and a man were hurt at a gas station in North Austin Saturday morning.

At around 5 a.m., police said a man and a woman who were staying at a Motel 6 located near Interstate 35 and St. Johns Avenue started arguing with a group of men across the street at the Valero gas station.

The argument escalated into a fight. That's when police said the woman tried to break up the fight with her car.

"It escalated into a physical altercation and in an effort to break up the fight, the woman drove the car over here," a public information officer with APD said. "Gunshots were exchanged and in an effort to get away or protect themselves she drove the car into the convenience store."

The SUV crashed into a Valero gas station across the street from the Motel 6.

The store was reportedly closed, so no one was inside when the woman drove into the building.

The group of men the man and woman were fighting with left. Some ran away and some drove off, police said.

Police have not released a description of those involved.

The woman involved in the shooting is in the hospital with a gunshot wound to her mouth. She is expected to be okay.

A man has minor injuries after police said he was hit by the car.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call police.

