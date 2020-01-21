HOUSTON — A burglary call at a north Houston store led to a chase involving a U-Haul and a suspect’s death overnight, police said.

The burglary call came in at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Sunny’s Food Store in the 9800 block of Bauman, according to Assistant Chief Larry J Satterwhite with the Houston Police Department.

An off-duty officer happened to be in the area and saw the suspected burglars in a U-Haul box truck, so he called for backup. When police arrived, the woman behind the wheel of the U-Haul took off. She allegedly led police on a 30-minute chase, and at one point one of the men in the truck jumped out. Police arrested that man as the chase continued.

Minutes later, the chase turned deadly. Police said another male suspect in the truck appeared to try and jump out, but he may have lost his footing. He fell from the vehicle and was run over by its back tires.

That suspect died at the scene as the chase continued.

The woman also slammed into a police vehicle, totaling it.

Police eventually set out spike strips and were able to stop the U-Haul near W. Parker and N. Shepherd.

Police said the woman, whose name has not yet been released, is facing multiple charges including assault and possibly charges relating to her accomplice’s death.

Not directly related to the chase or crash, Satterwhite said an HPD supervisor suffered a medical emergency during the pursuit and was taken to the hospital. He was said to be breathing and conscious.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter