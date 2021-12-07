HCSO: Mother found dead inside apartment after not being heard from since Saturday; vehicle missing

The vehicle is described as a 2012 silver Lincoln MKS with a temporary buyer's tag: P-162849.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff deputies said they are investigating a "horrific crime scene" inside of an apartment where a woman was found dead.

Investigators are not sure of the cause of death but said you can tell there was a struggle inside of the apartment and "a lot of trauma."

At about 10:30 a.m. Monday, deputies said they received a call from the deceased woman's mother who said she had not heard from her daughter since Saturday.

The mother said her daughter had dropped her child off at her house for the weekend and was supposed to come to pick the child up, but she never showed up.

The mother told police she called her daughter repeatedly but no one answered so this is when she called deputies for a welfare check.

When deputies got access to the woman's apartment, which is in the 16700 block of Ella Boulevard, they found her dead and her car missing.

Deputies are currently looking for her vehicle which is described as a 2012 silver Lincoln MKS with a temporary buyer's tag: P-162849.

Anyone who spots this vehicle is urged to call 911 or 713-274-9400 immediately.

Deputies said they are in the early phase of this investigation and right now they have no idea when this crime happened and who did it, but they are investigating this as a homicide.

The woman has not been identified, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said she is in her mid-20s.

Detectives are speaking to residents who live at the apartment complex to try to gather more evidence.

