Woman found dead on the side of the road in west Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a woman was found dead on the side of the road in west Houston.

The scene, which is still active, is in the 1000 block of Red Haw Lane -- in the Energy Corridor.

Officials told our crew on scene that city workers found the body of the woman while riding down the street. She was naked with no visible signs of injury, officials said.

The only description police have of the woman is that she is white and in her 20s.

Police do not believe this is a natural death.

HPD Homicide Detectives are on the scene of a woman found deceased on the side of the road in the 1000 Block of Red Haw Lane. #hounews



CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 28, 2020