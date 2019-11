A woman and man, both 38 years old, were found dead Monday in what Dallas police are calling a "possible murder-suicide."

Police said they believe Gary Geter fatally shot Layla McDaniel before shooting himself.

Dallas Fire-Rescue found their bodies Monday afternoon after forcibly entering an apartment in the 3900 block Accent Drive to carry out a health and welfare check.

Geter and McDaniel "had previously been involved in an intimate dating relationship," police said.

