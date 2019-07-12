BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A 26-year-old Brownsville woman has been ordered to federal prison after she admitted to possession with the intent to distribute more than 17 kilograms of cocaine, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

26-year-old, Micxi Rueda, pleaded guilty Sept. 3, 2019.

U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera sentenced her to 36 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release. In handing down the sentence, the court noted her age and lack of criminal history on Wednesday, December 3.

On May 18, Rueda attempted to enter the United States through the vehicle lanes at the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge. An alert for Rueda and her vehicle led to a secondary inspection, where a scan revealed an anomaly located in the vehicle’s passenger-side quarter panel.

Authorities extracted 15 packages of cocaine, weighing 17.74 kilograms with an estimated street value of $355,000.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of Customs and Border Protection. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nikki Piquette is prosecuting the case.

