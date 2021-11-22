Woman shot to death at home as several kids were sleeping, HCSO says

Deputies found the victim's five children, ages 3 to 8, asleep inside the home when the deadly shooting happened.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 28-year-old woman was found dead with a gunshot wound near Spring early Monday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff tweeted about the shooting just after 4 a.m. It happened in the 5900 block of Cypresswood Green Drive.

The sheriff said when Precinct 4 deputies responded, they found the victim dead inside of the home. The suspect, who investigators say was in a relationship with the victim, ran from the scene.

Investigators said there appears to have been some sort of struggle between the victim and the suspect involving a gun when the weapon went off.

Deputies found the victim's five children, ages 3 to 8, asleep inside the home when the deadly shooting happened. Investigators said the children are OK and are in the care of the sister of the suspect.

Deputies said they do not think the children witnessed what happened. It's not clear if the children are related to the suspect.

Investigators said they are not releasing the identity of the suspect until they obtain a warrant for his arrest. They added that he was out on bond for making a terroristic threat towards the victim in a family violence case.

@HCSOTexas Homicide/Crime Scene Investigators are responding to a shooting scene at the 5900 blk of Cypresswood Green Drive. Preliminary: Pct 4 units responded to the initial call for service and found a female, late 20s, deceased from a possible gunshot wound. The suspect, a pic.twitter.com/qmWhGNvhKC — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 22, 2021