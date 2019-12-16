HOUSTON — Police found a woman with a gunshot wound to her neck after reports of a shooting in the Spring Branch community late Sunday.

The shooting was reported at about 10:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of Pech, near Hammerly and Bingle.

According to officers at the scene, the woman told Houston police she was sitting in her pickup truck when an unknown man came up and starting banging on the window. She believed the man was trying to steal her truck.

The suspect opened fire through the glass, striking the woman.

The victim was taken to the hospital alert and breathing on her own.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about this crime.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM



Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter