HOUSTON — A woman was shot to death late Thursday in southeast Houston.

Police said it was around 7:55 p.m. when they received a 911 call about gunshots near a burned-out building and a food mart in the 8900 block of Cullen Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found the woman behind the burned-out building. She was taken to an area hospital where she died.

Police later identified the woman as Juanisha Wanique Fortune, 32.

Police also said they don't know the motive for the shooting, have no one in custody and there are no known suspects.

The victim appeared to suffer two gunshot wounds, one to the chest.

The 911 caller did not remain at the scene, according to police.

Investigators said they are asking anyone who may have information to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter