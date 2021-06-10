Woman shot, transported to the hospital via HALO-Flight in San Patricio

SINTON, Texas — The Sinton Police Department announced via Facebook that there was a shooting in San Patricio County on Thursday evening.
Officials said a female victim was transported to an area hospital via HALO-Flight. Her injuries are unknown at this time.
After the shooting, a search began for the suspect who was believed to be in the area. Officials said two San Patricio Sheriff’s Deputies spotted him north of Sinton and took him into custody earlier this evening.
