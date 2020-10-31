Man facing Murder charges after fatal stabbing in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Corpus Christi police officers were called out to the 5200 block of Weber Road for a stabbing.
When police arrived, they found a 33-year-old female dead at the scene. Police say the suspect was also there and the two knew each other, meaning this wasn't a random act of violence.
40-year-old Rodrigo Garza Jr has been arrested and is facing a Murder charge, according to police.
At this time, police have not released the name of the victim.
