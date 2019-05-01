SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police have arrested the father of an 8-month-old boy who disappeared from west San Antonio on Friday evening, and now they're pursuing a female suspect believed to have taken the child.

Christopher Davila, 34, was arrested and booked in the Bexar County detention center Saturday morning on child endangerment charges.

King Jay Davila has still not been found as of Saturday morning.

According to SAPD Chief William McManus, the car theft occurred just before 7 p.m. from a gas station off Enrique M. Barrera Parkway, near Commerce and 36th.

Christopher pulled into the parking lot and walked into the store to buy water. Young King Jay Davila was left inside with the motor running and the door open.

That's when an unidentified woman walked by, hopped into the driver's seat and drove off, McManus said.

PLEASE SHARE: Here are video images of the female suspect who was last seen with 8-month-old King Jay Davila last night.... Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Saturday, January 5, 2019

SAPD released video images of the female suspect midday Saturday. She is described at being a thin built white or Hispanic female in her 20s or 30s. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and brown pants.

The vehicle was later found by Rodriguez Park about three-and-a-half miles away, but King Jay Davila was apparently not inside. McManus says the father knows the woman who took the car, and the incident may have been set up, adding his story was not adding up when officers spoke with him.

PLEASE RT: We need your help locating 8-month-old King Jay Davila who was taken while inside his fathers car on the 300 blk. of Enrique Barrera near SW 34th Street. Car was found nearby by Rodriguez Park. He was last seen wearing blue onesie. Call 911 immediately if you find him. pic.twitter.com/Y2Yc7cH73R — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) January 5, 2019

SAPD says the boy was last seen in a blue onesie. If you see him, call 911 immediately.

© 2019 KENS