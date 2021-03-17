Woman wanted for stabbing at an apartment complex on Ennis Joslin

It was back on February 28 when police arrived to an apartment complex on Ennis Joslin near McArdle.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police need the community's help finding a woman wanted in connection with a stabbing. 22-year old Starr Lopez is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It was back on February 28 when police arrived to an apartment complex on Ennis Joslin near McArdle. That's where they found a victim with a stab wound.

Police say Lopez and the victim began arguing when Lopez attacked the victim who has not been identified.

If you have any information about Lopez's whereabouts, you're asked to call police at (361) 886-2600.

