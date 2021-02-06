Police launch homicide investigation after woman’s body found in apartment near Alameda

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday, May 26 around 1:55 a.m., Corpus Christi police officers responded to the 4800 block of Alameda where they found a woman's dead body.
Officers said the reporting party told police that the owner of the apartment had not been home for several weeks and when he returned to his residence, he entered the apartment and found 32-year-old Emily Walthers.
Police said initially, the case was being worked as a death investigation due to it being an unattended death and at the time there was no cause of death. Now, the medical examiner has officially ruled it a homicide.
Police are working to locate a suspect in the case. This is an ongoing investigation.
