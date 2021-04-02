x
Woman's body found in a ditch off County Road 67 near Robstown

Police say the case will be treated as a homicide pending autopsy results.
ROBSTOWN, Texas — Around 11 a.m. today, the Robstown Police Department was called out to County Road 67 off of TX-44 for a woman's body found in a ditch somewhere north west of CR 67.

The identity of the woman is unknown at this time. Police say the Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office and United States Customs and Border Patrol will assist in identifying her. 

The cause of her death is also unknown. Police say the case will be treated as a homicide pending autopsy results. 

This is a developing story. Stick with 3News as we learn more. 

