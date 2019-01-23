AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police have released video which they said shows the last time a woman was seen before her body was found in the woods in Austin.

Nicole Diane Coleman, 23, was found Dec. 31 naked and with obvious trauma in the woods in the area of the 7000 block of Ed Bluestein Blvd.

In the video, a woman is seen walking across the parking lot of a gas station alone on Dec. 28, 2018 apparently at two different times of the day.

Click here to watch the video.

A bicyclist helped lead officers to Coleman's body.

Nicole Diane Coleman. Courtesy of the Austin Police Department.

Austin Police Department

Not far from where Coleman's body was found, a woman was allegedly raped at Davis White Northeast District Park on Crystalbrook Drive by two men who are homeless in the area.

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, police said they have eliminated the two homeless men as suspects in Coleman's case.

Police said Coleman recently moved to Austin from Houston and had been receiving mental health treatments and services.

Police were not able to release the cause of her death at this time, but did say she had trauma on her body when she was found. Police added they do not know if the person responsible for her death knew her.

RELATED: Austin police investigating possible connection between woman’s body and nearby rape

'I only did what I had to do' | Bicyclist helps lead Austin police to woman's body in the woods

If you have any information regarding this case, call Austin police at 512-472-TIPS .