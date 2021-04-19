Two women arrested on charges of prostitution in Corpus Christi

Police said the operation targeted several north and west side Corpus Christi neighborhoods which are frequented by prostitutes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two women have been arrested after trying to solicit an undercover Corpus Christi police officer for sexual acts in exchange for money on Thursday, April 15, the Corpus Christi Police Department announced Monday afternoon.

According to CCPD, a 49-year-old woman has been charged with State Jail Felony prostitution, due to previous prostitution convictions. A 50-year-old woman was also charged with State Jail Felony prostitution, due to prior convictions.

Police said the operation targeted several north and west side Corpus Christi neighborhoods which are frequented by prostitutes.

Police said since the incident, one of the women has agreed to participate in the Red Cord Initiative -- a prostitution diversion program aimed to provide practical and emotional support for those involved in prostitution. The other was deemed ineligible, police said.

The Red Cord Initiative

Since its inception in 2013, 355 men and women have been arrested for prostitution during these operations, 150 have qualified for the program, and 35 have graduated from the program. The Red Cord initiative receives no government funding and is supported entirely through donations. To learn more, volunteer or donate, citizens can visit the Coastal Bend Wellness foundation at http://www.cbwellness.org.

