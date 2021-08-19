4 women arrested for prostitution after soliciting an undercover officer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An anti-prostitution operation by the Corpus Christi Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division resulted in the arrest of four women within city limits.
It happened on Saturday, August 14.
The women are facing charges of prostitution after soliciting sex from an undercover officer via various online platforms, according to police.
Ages of women arrested
- 36
- 42
- 30 (2)
All of the individuals arrested during the operation declined to participate in the Red Chord Initiative. The RCI is a prostitution diversion program aimed to provide practical and emotional support for those involved in prostitution.
The program is successful due to the collaboration between the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, social service organizations, the Nueces County District Attorney’s Office and the Corpus Christi Police Department. The program affords those involved with sex work an opportunity to address the myriad of behavioral, social, and psychological problems they have faced throughout their lifetime.
Since 2013, Red Cord has provided case management, health services, job training, substance abuse treatment, clothing, housing, counseling, and other social services needed to address the circumstances related to their involvement in prostitution. Participants who successfully complete the program have their cases dismissed by the Nueces County District Attorney’s Office.