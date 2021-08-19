4 women arrested for prostitution after soliciting an undercover officer

The women are facing charges of prostitution after soliciting sex from an undercover officer via various online platforms, according to police.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An anti-prostitution operation by the Corpus Christi Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division resulted in the arrest of four women within city limits.

It happened on Saturday, August 14.

The women are facing charges of prostitution after soliciting sex from an undercover officer via various online platforms, according to police.

Ages of women arrested

36

42

30 (2)

All of the individuals arrested during the operation declined to participate in the Red Chord Initiative. The RCI is a prostitution diversion program aimed to provide practical and emotional support for those involved in prostitution.

The program is successful due to the collaboration between the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, social service organizations, the Nueces County District Attorney’s Office and the Corpus Christi Police Department. The program affords those involved with sex work an opportunity to address the myriad of behavioral, social, and psychological problems they have faced throughout their lifetime.

NVID PROSTITUTION STING NETS THREE ARRESTS https://t.co/9MC4ccWOIN — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) August 19, 2021