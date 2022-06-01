Woodsboro teen charged in racist attack make first appearance in court

Two teens are facing third-degree felony charges for reportedly dressing in KKK robes and assault a Black teen on Halloween night.

REFUGIO, Texas — One of two teens accused in a racially motivated attack in Woodsboro, Texas, made an appearance Thursday in the Refugio County Courthouse.

The teens were indicted last last year on third-degree felony charges after reportedly wearing Ku Klux Klan robes and assaulting a Black teen with a stun gun on Halloween night in 2021.

Both teens, who are 17 years old but are being charged as adults, were due for arraignment in court Thursday morning. Just one appeared.

During Thursday's hearing, the judge said she would appoint an attorney for the accused, who didn't have one already.

It was back in early November when 3News first reported the Halloween-night incident. Investigators said the victim was assaulted with a stun gun by teens wearing Ku Klux Klan outfits. The incident was soon brought to the attention of local Attorney Matt Manning, as well as the local chapter of the NAACP.

"Simply as a Black man, I cannot allow somebody to seek a Black man out dressed up as Klansmen, terrorize him, potentially lifelong trauma and consequences to have high school hijinks," Manning said. "And unfortunately when you do something like that, you should have the wrath of the criminal justice system brought down on you in full force."

Both teens face third-degree felony charges, which could put them behind bars for two-10 years.

A third person, reportedly a juvenile, was involved in the crime.

A trial date has not yet ben set. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

