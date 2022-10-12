Wrong way SPID driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after hitting, killing motorcyclist, police say

Eutimio Barrera, 54, was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police charged a woman with intoxication manslaughter after they said she crashed into a motorcyclist while driving the wrong way on S. Padre Island Dr., killing him.

Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department responded to calls of a head-on crash in the east bound lanes of SPID in Flour Bluff, near Waldron, on Sunday, Oct. 9 around 10:30 p.m.

The 54-year-old motorcyclist, who was identified by the Nueces County Medical Examiner as Eutimio Barrera from Amarillo, was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries, police said.

Sarah Hoss, 30, was arrested and charged with intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and was additionally charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, officials said. As of Wednesday morning, she has been released on bond.

