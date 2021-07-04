A prominent ER doctor and members of his family were killed in a shooting at their home. A former NFL player is reportedly responsible.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A prominent emergency room doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren were among five people killed in a York County, South Carolina, mass shooting Wednesday afternoon, the York County Sheriff's Office confirmed early Thursday. A source tells us a former NFL player from Rock Hill was responsible and took his own life after.

The York County Sheriff's Office said a suspect in the case is accounted for but no further details have been given as to the motive for the shooting or the suspect's relationship with the victims. It's unclear if the suspect is in custody but the sheriff's office said there is "no active threat to the community."

"The person we believe is responsible, we have found the person we believe is responsible," Trent Faris, public information officer for the York County Sheriff's Office, said. "We are with them at this time. That's all I can say about that suspect."

Around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the 4400 block of Marshall Road after receiving reports that multiple people had been shot.

Inside the home, deputies found 70-year-old Dr. Robert Lesslie and his wife, 69-year-old Barbara Lesslie, both with apparent gunshot wounds. Their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie, were also shot. A fifth person, identified as 38-year-old James Lewis, who was working at the home at the time, was shot. All five died from gunshot wounds, the coroner said.

A sixth person is being treated for serious injuries. Their identity was not immediately released. However, local HVAC company GSM Services in Gastonia, North Carolina confirmed both Lewis and the other person were employees and working at the house at the time. They shared their condolences on their Facebook page:

As you can imagine, our team at GSM Services is heart broken from the events that transpired yesterday evening in York, SC.

Both men involved in this incident are long-standing, beloved members of our family at GSM. These men embody the values we strive to achieve at GSM and are family focused, up-beat, and wonderful team members who cared about all the people they encountered.

In the coming days, our focus is on helping these families and our team members cope with this tragedy.

We wish to thank the law enforcement and emergency management personnel who have been so helpful with their communication, empathy, and professionalism as we dealt with this yesterday and overnight.

We also want to thank our community for all the support for our team and these families. Our community has helped us build this company through all of our good times and we are blessed knowing this support continues during bad times.

Please continue to keep our families in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days.

Thank You

Joel and Steven Long

GSM Services

Father claims son, a former NFL player, is responsible

While YCSO has not released the name of the suspect, a source revealed to WCNC Charlotte that former NFL pro Phillip Adams was the suspect, and had killed himself earlier Thursday. Adams was originally from Rock Hill, and had played in the NFL for several years, most recently for the Atlanta Falcons as recently as 2015.

Adams' father, Alonzo Adams, came forward to WCNC Charlotte reporter Richard DeVayne. The elder Adams says he believed football played a role in his son's actions and offered prayers for the Lesslie family.

"I've lived in Rock Hill my entire life and Dr. Lesslie was my doctor growing up," Faris said. "This is hard on me. Dr. Lesslie has been one of the people that everybody knows. He started at Riverview Medical Center in Rock Hill and has been a staple in Rock Hill for years."

The Rock Hill Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are assisting in the investigation.

Deputies say they are currently serving a search warrant at the home of the suspect who also lives on Marshall Rd.@rockhillpd & SLED are involved in this investigation too. — Briana Harper (@BriHarperTV) April 8, 2021

At this time, the details leading up to the incident remain under investigation. All five deaths are being investigated as homicides. YCSO promised more information during a press briefing to be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday in York.

Wednesday evening, the sheriff's office urged nearby residents to stay inside and lock their doors, saying at the time the suspect was considered possibly armed and dangerous.

Officials spent hours searching this neighborhood in the rural, southern suburbs of Rock Hill, Sourth Carolina, which is about a 30-minute drive from Charlotte, North Carolina, and an hours drive from Columbia, South Carolina,

Law enforcement searched for the suspect using helicopters and drones.

Stay tuned for updates on this breaking news story from WCNC Charlotte.