SAN ANTONIO — Police are still looking for a killer nearly seven months after a young father was found dead inside his northeast side home.

Christian Vinzant, 19, was shot in the chest on March 11 after he answered a knock at the door of his home on Stockport.

Police say Vinzant's girlfriend found his body. He was taking care of an infant at the time of the shooting, but the baby was not hurt.

If you know anything about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP. You could get a reward of up to $5,000 and you can remain anonymous.

