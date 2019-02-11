HOUSTON — A young man is dead after he was shot multiple times at an apartment complex in southwest Houston late Friday night.

This happened at about 11:11 p.m. in the 7600 block of Gulfton Drive.

The victim was described as a Hispanic man. His body was found in the courtyard of the apartment complex.

Police said several witnesses reported seeing about three to four suspects run away from the apartment complex after the shooting. The suspects were wearing different colored hoodies and dark-colored pants, according to the witnesses.

At this time there is no motive for this shooting.

If you have any information on this case, please call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

