CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the company building the new Harbor Bridge, the first span of the northern ramp is almost complete.

The span is being cemented together and will be connected to steel cables, which will be tightened to hold the span together. Each span is expected to take about a week to erect, with a giant yellow gantry holding the sections in place while they're being joined together.

"The Commanche Street bridge is expected to be open in the next month or so. After we open the Commanche Street and get traffic back on that, we will be demo-ing the Lipan Street bridge. We will not be rebuilding Lipan Street bridge," said Lorette Williams, public information officer.

Alternate lanes of the Crosstown Expressway will be closed starting Sunday night while beams are installed for the Staples Street overpass.