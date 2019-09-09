CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman who lives in a southside neighborhood said she can barely cross the street in front of her home without fearing for her life.

Brittany Williams and her family live off of Airline and Erksine right in front of a crosswalk but Williams says it might as well not be there.

The paint on the crosswalk is fading. Williams said it needs to be repainted and the crosswalk signs need to be accompanied with a flashing light so people can see it at night.

Williams said Airline has construction going on right now so cars are slowing down, but that's not a permanent fix.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: