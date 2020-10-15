Curbside voting in the Coastal Bend

San Patricio and Nueces counties parties say they’re not seeing a problem with curbside voting services.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In other parts of Texas there have been concerns from voters regarding curbside voting being offered to more people than those with disabilities.



For example, in Harris County, a state appeals court threw out a lawsuit filed by the state republican party asking for more limits to be placed on curbside and drive-thru voting.



In San Patricio and Nueces counties parties say they're not seeing a problem with the service being extended to those with COVID-19 concerns.

“Legally there is no way to actually investigate whether a person is disabled,” Cierra Medina the Executive Director of the Nueces County Republican Party.

“That decision was made before COVID-19 took place, that you can offer curbside voting for anyone that asks for curbside voting,” said Joel Mumphord an Election Administrator of the Nueces County Democratic Party.

However, to help prevent long wait times for the service, election offices are asking people to only request curbside voting if you need it.

“Curbside in 2020 has changed some because of the COVID. So, maybe you're sick, we don’t want sick people coming in because they could pass COVID to someone else,” said Pamela Hill with the San Patricio Elections Office.