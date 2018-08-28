Myrtle Beach, SC (WLTX) - If you use profanity in the wrong way in Myrtle Beach, you could find yourself getting familiar with another four-letter word: fine.

That's because the city has an ordinance that covers foul language, and lets officers write you up . And if you think they won't do it, think again: last year, the city issued almost 300 tickets for the violation, according to a published report.

The Myrtle Beach Sun News conducted a Freedom of Information request to get the city's records about how they enforce the city's disorderly conduct rules. Specifically, there's wording in the ordinance that lets officers fine people for lewd, obscene, or profane language.

Now, that's not to say if you let a little rough language slip from your lips, you'll see a officer slip you a piece of paper. The ordinance is supposed to put some context around the enforcement; for example, if the language is being used at a person to provoke a violent reaction or is being loud and disruptive, that could be a violation. Police are on the lookout for the kind of words that would lead another person to get unruly and want to fight if they profanity is hurled their way.

“We encourage everyone to avoid violating this ordinance by speaking to others with the same respect and kindness you deserve,” Lt. Bryan Murphy of the Myrtle Beach Police Department told the Sun News.

But they've apparently had to pull out then pen more than a few times. Last year, the paper found, the police force wrote 289 tickets, for a total of $22,161 in fines collected. The average fine was $77.

In an extreme case, it could even get you arrested and lead to jail time. The maximum penalty is a $500 fine or 30 days in jail.

Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea told the Sun News the goal isn't to crack down on behavior, but to keep the peace in public places.

The money collected from the fines goes into the city's general fund.

