CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — International ports of entry have been closed to non-essential travel since March 20 across the southwest border with Mexico to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Since then, there has been a 58 percent decrease in vehicle traffic and 73 percent in pedestrian crossers.

According to a nurse practitioner from the border, those still crossing international boundaries could pose a risk to their communities.

“The border is fluid. People are spending time over there and then they're coming back. Are they quarantined? No, they're not quarantined, and these are the people going to H-E-B and these are the people that are spending time with our patients that we have to take care of." Said nurse practitioner April Lopez.

Customs and border protection have announced this week a 30-day extension to the policy in coordination with Canada and Mexico.