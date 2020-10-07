x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

news

CVS Health company Omnicare and the State of Texas team up to provide COVID-19 point-of-care testing for assisted living facilities and nursing homes

On site testing with same day results will be provided for staff and residents.
Credit: AP
Healthcare professional Kenzie Anderson grabs a test tube for a sample at United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Friday, June 26, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday, June 10 Governor Greg Abbott announced the State of Texas is partnering with Omnicare, a CVS Health company, to provide COVID-19 point-of-care testing for assisted living facilities and nursing homes. Testing will be on site with same day results for all staff and residents.

"This partnership with Omnicare and CVS Health will increase COVID-19 testing in our assisted living facilities and nursing homes and help us protect vulnerable Texans from COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "Our collaboration with public and private entities is crucial to ramping up testing in Texas and mitigating the spread of this virus—especially among our most vulnerable populations."