CVS Health company Omnicare and the State of Texas team up to provide COVID-19 point-of-care testing for assisted living facilities and nursing homes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday, June 10 Governor Greg Abbott announced the State of Texas is partnering with Omnicare, a CVS Health company, to provide COVID-19 point-of-care testing for assisted living facilities and nursing homes. Testing will be on site with same day results for all staff and residents.

"This partnership with Omnicare and CVS Health will increase COVID-19 testing in our assisted living facilities and nursing homes and help us protect vulnerable Texans from COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "Our collaboration with public and private entities is crucial to ramping up testing in Texas and mitigating the spread of this virus—especially among our most vulnerable populations."