SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas — A 47-year-old Cypress woman died Sunday after she was swept off her feet by a wave, according to police.

Around 8:30 a.m., the United States Coast Guard received a 911 call from the jetties in Surfside in regards to a person who needed help in the water.

Surfside police said the woman was hit by a wave and was swept off her feet. Her body was found about 30 minutes after the incident.

The Coast Guard said a Good Samaritan found the woman, but she was unresponsive when emergency medical services arrived.

It's not clear if the woman drowned or is she died from another cause.

