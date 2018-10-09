DALLAS (WFAA) — The Dallas police officer who shot and killed a man Thursday evening after police said she went to the wrong apartment has been arrested on a manslaughter charge, officials confirmed Sunday.

The officer, identified as Amber Guyger, 30, is a four-year-veteran of the force. The victim has been identified as Botham Shem Jean, 26.

Guyger was booked into the Kaufman County Jail about 7:20 p.m. Sunday, according to online records. She posted a $300,000 bond and was going to be released from custody shortly, jail officials said..

The Texas Rangers had taken over the investigation and obtained the manslaughter warrant from the 7th District Court in Dallas County, said Lt. Lonny Haschel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman.

