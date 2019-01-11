ROBSTOWN, Texas — If you live in Robstown, you've probably seen red and white buckets sitting in businesses or at schools.



The buckets are a way people can donate to the school district for their first-ever Day of Giving.



Robstown Independent School District's red and white Day of Giving is a 24-hour campaign put on by the school district's Education Foundation.



"The purpose for our foundation is to provide grants to the teachers who come up with some incredibly innovative teaching ideas to enhance the learning of our students," Foundation President Rumaldo Jaurez said.



The foundation has been around for three years, and in that time, Jaurez says they've raised $35,000, but with the help of the Day of Giving, they plan to exceed that.



"This year, we are hoping to at least raise enough funds to be able to double that amount of grants for the coming year," Jaurez said.



One of the previous grant recipients is second-grade teacher Stacy Willoughby.



According to Willoughby, only does the money make a physical difference in the school, but an emotional one too.



"Feeling that love from the community and that support really has energized our campus to become even better teachers," Willoughby said.



2019 is the first year Robstown ISD has done the day of giving fundraisers, and the superintendent says the feedback from the community confirmed it was the right choice.



You can donate online by going to https://robstownisd.org/

