CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 11th Annual Coastal Bend Day of Giving kicked off on Tuesday at Midnight and as of 5:00 a.m. the group had already raised more than $500,000.
The Coastal Bend Day of Giving is an online fundraiser that helps to benefit 50 non-profit organizations from all over South Texas.
The event is put on every year by the Coastal Bend Community Foundations and several other organizations that provide matching funds if the groups meet a predetermined fundraising goal. Over the last 10 years the Day of Giving has raised over $14.5 million for nonprofits in the area.
RELATED: Coastal Bend Day of Giving: Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery
RELATED: Coastal Bend Day of Giving: Timon's Ministries
This year 26 matching funders have come forward to provide $950,000 in matching funds. That means there will be an opportunity for 50 participating nonprofits to raise at least $38,000 if they make the match in individual online.
Click here for more information: Day of Giving 2019
If you are wanting to learn more about some of the non-profits we have featured follow this link: Day of Giving Charity Profiles
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Man wanted in connection with murders of New Hampshire couple arrested in Mexico
- Kleberg County deputies find bundles of cash disguised as tamales
- Corpus Christi police looking for man who has been missing since March of last year
- Armed robbery prompts lockdown at nearby schools, suspects remain at large