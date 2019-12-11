CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 11th Annual Coastal Bend Day of Giving kicked off on Tuesday at Midnight and as of 5:00 a.m. the group had already raised more than $500,000.

The Coastal Bend Day of Giving is an online fundraiser that helps to benefit 50 non-profit organizations from all over South Texas.

The event is put on every year by the Coastal Bend Community Foundations and several other organizations that provide matching funds if the groups meet a predetermined fundraising goal. Over the last 10 years the Day of Giving has raised over $14.5 million for nonprofits in the area.

This year 26 matching funders have come forward to provide $950,000 in matching funds. That means there will be an opportunity for 50 participating nonprofits to raise at least $38,000 if they make the match in individual online.

