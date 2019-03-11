HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday.

Officials said it was the result of a road-rage incident on the Eastex Freeway near Greens Road about 1:35 p.m.

Police said a witness told them a motorcyclist who was cut off by a sedan fired into the sedan, striking and killing the driver.

Police said they are not searching for anyone in connection with the shooting.

It's not clear if anyone is in custody or will be charged as a result of the shooting.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said the motorcyclist fled the scene, but police later said they were not looking for anyone in connection with the shooting.

