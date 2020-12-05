CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College’s Board of Regents meeting originally scheduled for 1 p.m. today has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

The meeting was going to take place via telephone conference at the Center for Economic Development (CED).

Del Mar College stated “Late yesterday afternoon, the College received information involving employees who were helping set up for the Board meeting that prompted the potential health concern. While there is currently no positive COVID-19 test result, the College is evaluating the situation with the utmost care and caution. Following College health and safety protocols, one employee will be tested for COVID-19 and four employees have been asked to self-isolate until results are verified.”

A new date for the meeting has not been released yet, but the college says it will be announced as soon as possible. DMC facilities remain closed to the public, including the CED.