CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In March the U.S. Congress authorized the CARES Act to help Americans impacted by COVID-19. In April the Department of Education told Del Mar College that they would receive over three thousand dollars through the Higher Education Emergency Relief fund.

Del Mar must provide at least half of the funds as emergency financial aid grants to help students cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to COVID-19.

The amount of the emergency financial aid grants is over 1.9 million dollars. The other half of the grant will go toward educational resources for students.

“In these unprecedented times, it is critical that our students get the financial support that they and their families need, so the College is happy to extend this offer to our students and hope this will assist in their educational pursuit,” said Dr. Rito Silva, Vice President of Student Affairs.

During the first phase Del Mar will disburse over $1.2 million to over 3,000 students who qualify.

Qualifying students had to be enrolled in Spring 2020 in person courses that transitioned to online and have completed FAFSA. Students will receive $300 to $500 based on their need. The second phase of disbursement will go to students enrolled in summer and fall classes.

“I am extremely grateful to the U.S. Department of Education and Del Mar College’s administration for the opportunity to award our students these grants,” says Joseph Ruiz, Director of DMC Financial Aid Services.

Students can view their updated financial award letter online.