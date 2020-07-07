Del Mar College Music Department will be hosting virtual music camps this month

The Virtual Viking Summer Music Camps is for middle and high school students.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College Music Department will be hosting virtual summer music camps for Middle and High School-age Students.

The summer camps this month will be the departments very first Virtual Viking Summer music camps. The camps are for band and choir.

Band camp will take place July 13-16 and choir camp will take place July 20-30.

Organizers are offering “a variety of activities that will benefit students of all levels of experience, including beginner, intermediate and advanced instrumental music instruction with some of the music professions’ finest educators and performers.”

Here’s a look at the schedule:

• July 13-16 (Monday through Thursday): Virtual Viking Summer Band Camp for 7th through 12th grade musicians.

The Viking Band Camp is partnering with the company Musically Yours. Registration for the camp is $75 and due by July 11.

• July 20-30 (Monday through Thursday): Virtual All-State Choir Camp 2020 for students entering grades 9th through 12th grades. Registration for the camp is $15.