CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College is navigating the best ways they can support their students during the coronavirus pandemic.

The school has transitioned all their students to online learning and says it has had no impact on the academic calendar.

Registration for summer and fall semesters at Del Mar has opened.

When it comes to resources for the students the school is providing virtual tutoring, advising and other tools online.

For students in need of internet capabilities Del Mar has set up hot spots in their campus parking lots.

For the seniors graduating this year the school is holding a virtual ceremony until an in-person one can take place.

“May 29th we are going to have a virtual graduation for our perspective graduates this spring. it's going to be on Facebook and on YouTube. So, it's going to be very much like a traditional ceremony except it's going to be virtual. instead of walking across the stage we are going to put the student’s pictures on stage with their name and announce their name.” Said Rito Silva Vice President of student affairs.

The school is hosting their spring fundraiser virtually as well in order to raise money for student emergency aid.

You can find that at Delmar.edu/foundation