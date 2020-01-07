Del Mar College students will return to campus

The college announced a plan to get students back on campus for Summer II, Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College announced their Return-to-Campus plan set in place for students and employees to return to campus.

The plan includes multiple phases. These phases include Summer II, Fall 2020, Spring 20201 and a transitional phase for fluctuating conditions.

Monday, July 6 the College will implement phase 2. Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases the College will continue to conduct mostly online classes and employees will be working from home for the first two weeks of Summer II.

When students and employees return to campus, they will be required to wear face coverings or masks, practice social distancing, wash their hands, and they will be required to self-assess daily to check for personal symptoms.