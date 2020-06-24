Del Mar College's Small Business Development Center offering resources to help small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

Del Mar College's small business development center has multiple resources available to small business owners.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We've seen many small business experience financial hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic, but t here could be some help to try to stay afloat during this crisis.

Del Mar College's small business development center has resources available to small business owners. From assistance with paycheck protection to general loans to manage expenses.

"We understand this is a very difficult time, but all you have to do is reach out to us and we will do what we can to help you." Said Monica Stuber, Program Coordinator at the Del Mar Small Business Development Center.

The deadline for paycheck protection assistance is June 30.