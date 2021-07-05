Del Mar College's truck training program helps meet the demand for drivers

Instructors at the program said despite the challenges of the pandemic, they've continued to enroll students and help students enter the workforce.

Students at Del Mar College continue to turn the wheels on the current truck-driver shortage.

"I feel a lot of people kind of overlook truck driving but this is a good field to get into," said Patrick Garcia, a current student with the training services.

Garcia is halfway through obtaining his commercial drivers license. This new skill will allow him a bump in a title at work and pay.

"I can offer like widen my span of job choices that I can get. And, you know, there's, they need a lot of truck drivers out right now," said Tristen Osborn, another student.

Osborn said the training program at D.M.C. gives him the opportunity for advancement in his current job.

"We haven't really gotten to the point to where we can't take anymore, we've always made adjustments for it," said Jaime Flores, a lead instructor with the program.

Flores said they've seen a higher volume of students showing interest since the pandemic started.