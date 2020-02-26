CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Abelardo Rendon, an Army Veteran, knew he wanted to move in a new direction after completing his career in the army. He just wasn't sure how to begin.

“Veteran Upward Bound is much more special because you're working among your peers.” Rendon continues, “…it's very special for the veterans, because there are issues because of where they've been what they're seen, what they're experienced, so for certain things, it's a little different… part of life being a soldier”



Through the Veteran Upward Bound program, Rendon was able to enroll in classes and become a radiologist.



While many colleges and universities have veterans' services available for military veterans who are looking to further their educations, Veterans Upward Bound is different in that it assists veterans in all stages of their college career. As well as providing assistance both on and off campus. Career counseling and financial aid advisement, and more



Giving back to those that served in the military is what brings Dion Krupa, Director of Veteran Upward Bound, a sense of satisfaction. “If you are considering going back to school we would really love to serve you, because we really appreciate all the service our veterans have provided to our country”

Rendon sums up his experience with Veterans Upward Bound in one word, “The word is phenomenal, because I’m much happier… more comfortable being in school.”

For more information about the program, call 361-698-2643.