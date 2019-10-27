CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of Delmar College faculty and volunteers went 'Over the Edge' of the Holiday Inn Marina for a good cause.

The rappelling event is a fundraiser sponsored by Flint Hills to provide scholarships for students.

Delmar College wants their students to reach new heights, so what better way to do that then rappelling off a building 20 stories high.

“That first step over there is a bit of an adrenaline pop, and you're looking over going, 'Oh my, oh my,' because you are accounting on those ropes to hold you up, “executive director of development, Mary McQueen said.

McQueen has participated in the event for the past three years.

She said 36 people rappelled this year, and in order to do so they made a generous donation that will go towards scholarships.

“They have raised or given a thousand dollars to help students and support scholarships here at Delmar College,” she said

One of those people being Gene Seaman.

Seaman is 89-years-old and said nothing is going to get in the way of him giving back not even a 20 story hotel.

“[I] believe in serving my community. Believe in volunteerism believe in helping people get up the ladder,” Seaman said.

So he strapped up to go down the building.

“It's very thrilling, very exhilarating,” he said. “My hearts still beating. I hope it is.”

Seaman said he plans to do it again for the next 10 years.

If hanging off the side of a building isn't your thing, but you'd like to give back to the college you can do that by heading to their website.