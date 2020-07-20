Congresswomen call for justice for Vanessa Guillen, end to sexual assault and harassment in U.S. military

One congresswoman called the handling of sexual assault and harassment in the military an "epic, moral failure."

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — As the country continues to protest and rally for justice in the murder of Specialist Vanessa Guillen at Fort Hood, the nation's Capitol is pushing for change and answers at the highest level.

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia (TX-29), Congresswoman Julia Brownley (CA-26), and Congresswoman Jackie Speier (CA-14) held a press conference Tuesday morning with women veteran advocates to discuss the importance of ending sexual harassment and assault in the U.S. military and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The press conference also included three military veterans, Melissa Bryant, Lucy Del Gaudio and Lindsay Church and was held at the House Triangle at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Guillen was killed April 22 on Fort Hood and her remains were buried near the Leon River in Bell County. Guillen's family said she told them she was being sexually harassed but she did not report it to her superiors for fear of retaliation.

In the wake of her death, Guillen's family, along with Garcia and the Guillen family attorney, Natalie Khawam, have called for major changes in how the military handles cases of sexual harassment and assault.

The #IAmVanessaGuillen bill will be introduced to congress on July 30. Khawam said the bill will allow for victims to report cases of harassment anonymously and without fear of retaliation. Khawam and Guillen's family will meet with President Donald Trump on July 29.