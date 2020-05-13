PREMONT, Texas — Demolition at Premont elementary began today. The demolition is part of a $13 million bond package that was passed by Premont ISD residents back in May of 2017.

More improvement projects will take place such as a new elementary, football /track stadium with artificial turf, a new softball stadium, and High School renovations.

This will be the first new campus in Premont since 1971. The school being demolished today has served as a Junior High and Elementary for over 60 years and was a High School before 1971.



