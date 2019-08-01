TEXAS — Moments after the Texas House of Representatives and senators were sworn in for the 2019 Texas legislative session, members elected a new speaker of the House: Dennis Bonnen.

The election likely comes as no surprise. Bonnen held a press conference a few weeks before the start of the session announcing that he has the votes to be named speaker of the House. On the first day of the session, lawmakers unanimously elected Bonnen with a 147-0 vote.

Before being named speaker of the House, Bonnen served as speaker pro-tem. Bonnen spoke after he was elected, laying out his priorities for the session.

At the top of his list is fixing school finance.

He said his interest in education stems from growing up as a "dyslexic kid in a small town at a time when there were almost no options available to students like me."

He also mentioned looking teacher retirement, improving CPS, fighting human trafficking, property tax reform and improving healthcare.

KVUE's Ashley Goudeau spoke with Ross Ramsey of the Texas Tribune recently. She asked him if he was surprised that Bonnen was named.

"Whenever (former Speaker of the House) Joe Straus was in his office working on something, Dennis Bonnen was in the chair. He's not an unfamiliar sight up on the dais swinging the gavel, talking to the parliamentarian," Ramsey said. "He knows how to run the House. He's pretty efficient at it. It's sort of the 'bada bing, bada boom' speaker when he's up there."

RELATED:

Texas This Week: What to expect this 2019 Texas legislative session

Texas lawmakers return to Austin for the 86th legislative session on Jan. 8

But Ramsey said the replacement will take some getting used to for members of the House and Senate and for state leaders.

"It's a reset in the relationships between the House and the Senate and the Senate and the House and the governor," Ramsey said. "So, you know, I think the first month of this is going to be sort of everybody sort of setting their relationships and we'll see how it goes from there."