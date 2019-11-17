Fifteen kilos of cocaine was recovered by deputies after it washed up on a Palm Coast beach Friday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they received an anonymous call at 7 p.m. about a duffel bag washing ashore on Surfview Drive in the Hammock area of Palm Coast.

Upon investigating, deputies found 15 individually wrapped packages containing cocaine, deputies said.

The duffel bag was covered in barnacles, seaweed, sands and shells, deputies said. The bag is believed to have been in the ocean for some time before it was discovered.

“It is likely that these drugs have been in the ocean for a long time and they just happened to wash up on our beach from the rough surf and wind we have had the last few days,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I’m thankful that the person who located the bag did the right thing and called us. These are dangerous narcotics and could be deadly in the wrong hands.”

Deputies searched the beach and no additional bags were recovered. Law enforcement agencies in the surrounding areas were notified of the narcotics so that they could check their beaches, deputies said.

Anyone who comes across a suspicious package is asked to call law enforcement immediately. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.00.