Class of 2020...Deshaun Watson has a message for you!

The Houston Texans quarterback has teamed up with popular chicken finger shack Raising Cane's to send congratulations to graduating seniors.

"I'm happy to share the excitement of your graduation and wanted to personally wish you all the best," Watson said in a YouTube video.

Watson isn't the only familiar face to team up with Cane's to congratulate the 2020 senior class.

Former Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins personally congratulated the Washington University Class of 2020.

The virtual videos are not the only way Raising Cane's has decided to celebrate graduating seniors. The fast-food restaurant chain is also throwing a virtual graduation party on Facebook Live.

The party is on May 15 at 8 p.m. and will be hosted by DJ Snoopadelic (Snoop Dogg) and DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal).

“Our partnerships with high schools and colleges in Communities across the country are some of our most cherished relationships, so we weren’t about to let their seniors move on without a proper celebration,” said Raising Cane’s Founder & CEO Todd Graves. “We knew we had to step up and do something special for the Class of 2020, and I immediately thought of my friends Snoop and Shaq. This graduation celebration is going to be epic!”

Snoop Dogg and Shaq will be raising funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital during the party.

