CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even with the partial government shutdown in Washington, it has not stopped residents from going to the Padre Island National Seashore.

While the National Seashore is officially closed due to restrictions the park has to remain accessible to the public.

If residents come to the seashore, they will have the beach to themselves. Residents can enjoy a lovely book and peace and quiet on the beach.

A visitor at the seashore marked the fortnight anniversary of the park shutdown with some scribbling in the sand.

Even though the campground is shutdown, a spot in the empty parking lot works fine for some tourist.

The pavilion is closed during the government shutdown. Bird Island Basin Worldwinds Windsurfing is closed for the season.

Campers are enjoying the weather on the Island, even if some of them were headed for South Padre Island and ended up on South Padre Island Drive instead.

The boat ramps are open and are a good spot for bird watchers.